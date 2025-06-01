Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.