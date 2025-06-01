Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in GSK by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in GSK by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Trading Up 2.6%

GSK opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. GSK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.