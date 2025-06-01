Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,796,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,006 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $282,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,155 shares of company stock valued at $19,556,047 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.