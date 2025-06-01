Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases 462 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PEP opened at $131.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

