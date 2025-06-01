Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – May 29th

Tesla, Lucid Group, Navitas Semiconductor, Rivian Automotive, Baidu, Li Auto, and Enphase Energy are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or supply components for battery-powered cars, trucks and related mobility solutions. They include automakers producing EVs, battery and power-electronics manufacturers, charging-infrastructure providers and raw-material suppliers essential to the EV supply chain. Investing in these stocks lets investors participate in the transition to cleaner transportation, with performance driven by technological advances, government incentives and commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,415,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,540,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.75. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Lucid Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 178,662,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,209,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 77,508,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,370,786. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.24. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,436,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,236,640. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $84.72. 2,002,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,452. Baidu has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Shares of LI stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $29.06. 5,783,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,244. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $38.93. 3,417,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,747. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64.

