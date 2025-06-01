PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,069,000 after acquiring an additional 582,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,729,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,818 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

