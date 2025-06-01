Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,253 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 127.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.67 and its 200-day moving average is $172.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

