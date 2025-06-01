Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $258.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $240.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $163.53 and a 52-week high of $269.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.