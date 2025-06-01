Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.15 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $272.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.01.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

