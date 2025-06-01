Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,478,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.