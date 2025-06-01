Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,863 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $642.23 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $578.56 and a 200-day moving average of $611.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.96, for a total transaction of $409,767.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,841.52. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $3,334,383.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,855,043.68. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,664 shares of company stock worth $35,484,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.05.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

