International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $224,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.2% during the first quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $258.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $240.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.01. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.53 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

