Iowa State Bank Sells 204 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after buying an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,390,000 after acquiring an additional 537,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in American Tower by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,851,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

Shares of AMT opened at $214.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

