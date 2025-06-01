Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $205,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $481.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $464.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.91.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

