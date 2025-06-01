2,056 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.00.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.