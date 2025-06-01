Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies
In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,318 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2%
WMB opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
