Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 94,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

