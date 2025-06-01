Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after acquiring an additional 175,035 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after acquiring an additional 177,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $265.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day moving average of $304.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.77 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,219.12. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

