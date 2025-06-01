Best Robotics Stocks To Consider – May 29th

NVIDIA, EPAM Systems, Teradyne, Serve Robotics, Zebra Technologies, TechnipFMC, and Ambarella are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or deploy robotic systems and automation technologies. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to advancements in areas like industrial automation, artificial intelligence, healthcare robotics and logistics. Their performance is typically driven by technological breakthroughs, adoption rates across industries and capital expenditure trends in manufacturing and supply chains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,906,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,476,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $126.66. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $173.70. 760,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $81.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

SERV traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.23. 9,689,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,873,005. Serve Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.35. 325,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTI

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $62.02. 1,225,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $85.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Featured Articles