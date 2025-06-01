American National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

American National Bank & Trust cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

