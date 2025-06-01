NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 472,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

