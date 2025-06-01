Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 1.5% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $320.35 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.53. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

