Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 701.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,309,000 after buying an additional 10,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,088,000 after buying an additional 5,827,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,618,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9%

BMY stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

