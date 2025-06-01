Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 235.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 43.5% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $303.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $211.54 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.