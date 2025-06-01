Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Netflix were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total transaction of $764,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,348 shares of company stock worth $139,087,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. FBN Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.33.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,202.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,059.27 and its 200-day moving average is $975.30. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

