Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,670,000 after buying an additional 3,062,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,371,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,636,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $181,706.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,811.50. This trade represents a 45.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.1%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

