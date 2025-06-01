Woodstock Corp Sells 512 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 246,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,341,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $245.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.20 and a 200-day moving average of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $246.86.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

