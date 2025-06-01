Woodstock Corp Sells 227 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,683,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 28,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 132,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $221.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.74 and its 200 day moving average is $232.68. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

