Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $48,348,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

