AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $185.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $327.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

