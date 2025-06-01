AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $737,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.