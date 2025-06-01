Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $138,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,403,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,018.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:V opened at $365.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $369.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

