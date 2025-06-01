Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $16.78. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 22,842 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGGNY

Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.7%

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.9943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.