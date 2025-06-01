Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.52 and traded as high as $251.00. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 10,269 shares.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,000. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft accounts for approximately 0.9% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

