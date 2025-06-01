Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,722.90 ($90.46) and traded as high as GBX 7,180 ($96.61). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 6,900 ($92.84), with a volume of 5,277 shares traded.

Goodwin Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,722.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,989.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £525.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Goodwin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 66.50 ($0.89) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $57.50. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goodwin Company Profile

In other Goodwin news, insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin bought 1,268 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,050 ($81.40) per share, for a total transaction of £76,714 ($103,221.21). 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

