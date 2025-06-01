Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and traded as high as $57.67. Naspers shares last traded at $57.34, with a volume of 37,726 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Naspers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.
