The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.72 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 253 ($3.40). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 251.92 ($3.39), with a volume of 1,275,315 shares trading hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.65.

The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The investment trust reported GBX 8.96 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The Mercantile Investment Trust had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 94.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

In other news, insider Damien Maltarp acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £17,040 ($22,927.88). Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Approach

As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 130 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies.

