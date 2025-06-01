The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.72 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 253 ($3.40). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 251.92 ($3.39), with a volume of 1,275,315 shares trading hands.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6%
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.65.
The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The investment trust reported GBX 8.96 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The Mercantile Investment Trust had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 94.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About The Mercantile Investment Trust
The Mercantile Investment Trust Approach
Expert market access
As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 130 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Mercantile Investment Trust
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.