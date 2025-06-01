Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.42. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 4,461 shares.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$34.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirasol Resources news, insider Glenn Pountney purchased 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$29,017.50. Insiders acquired 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,065 over the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

