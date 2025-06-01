Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Declines By 30.8%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 314.0 days.

Shares of Cochlear stock remained flat at $167.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.13. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $148.62 and a 12-month high of $237.38.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

