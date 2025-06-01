Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Declines By 30.8%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 314.0 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
Shares of Cochlear stock remained flat at $167.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.13. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $148.62 and a 12-month high of $237.38.
Cochlear Company Profile
