Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Decreases By 46.9%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,900 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the April 30th total of 1,133,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Evolution Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Evolution Mining
Evolution Mining Stock Up 1.2%
Evolution Mining Company Profile
Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution Mining
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.