Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Decreases By 46.9%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,900 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the April 30th total of 1,133,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Evolution Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

CAHPF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 30,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,550. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

