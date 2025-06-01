BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 469.29 ($6.31) and traded as high as GBX 501 ($6.74). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 501 ($6.74), with a volume of 689,441 shares trading hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Up 1.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 469.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 485.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £959.45 million, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.01.

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment trust reported GBX 23.09 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. BlackRock World Mining Trust had a negative net margin of 153.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock World Mining Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -486.41%.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($12,809.47). Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

