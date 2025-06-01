Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Down 46.5% in May

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the April 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Performance

BRVMF stock remained flat at $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. Bravo Mining has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Bravo Mining Company Profile

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

