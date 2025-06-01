Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.04 ($3.94) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.14). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 308 ($4.14), with a volume of 22,080 shares.
Global Opportunities Trust Trading Up 4.1%
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,621.05 and a beta of 0.42.
Global Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Global Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. Global Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,631.58%.
Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
