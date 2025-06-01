Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.57 and traded as high as C$9.92. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 9,264 shares.
FTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James raised Firan Technology Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.
In related news, Director Mike Andrade bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. 32.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.
