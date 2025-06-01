China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

China National Building Material Price Performance

Shares of CBUMY remained flat at $22.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.9039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

See Also

