iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 57,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.24. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.