Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 24,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 66,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,013.45. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $248.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

