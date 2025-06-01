Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,965 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $76,712,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 59,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,626,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $5,060,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $414.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

