Wallace Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $197.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

