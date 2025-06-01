Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 499 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after buying an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

MUB opened at $103.86 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.84.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

